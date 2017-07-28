Aukin hætta á jökulhlaupi í Múlakvísl

2017-07-28 16:57:00

Hlaup í Múlakvísl. sunnlenska.is/Sigurður Hjálmarsson

Undanfarna daga hefur rafleiðni í Múlakvísl á Mýrdalssandi farið jafnt og þétt hækkandi. Leiðnimælingar segja til um magn jarðhitavatns í ánni og þegar hlaup af jarðhitavöldum eru í uppsiglingu tekur leiðnin í ánni að stíga.

Leiðniaukningin getur varað jafnvel í nokkra daga áður en sjálft hlaupið hefst.

Allmörg hverasvæði eru þekkt undir Mýrdalsjökli. Sírennsli er frá þessum svæðum og fer það eftir landslaginu á hverjum stað hvort bræðsluvatnið safnast fyrir eða ekki. Misjafnt er hversu mikið vatn safnast fyrir í þessum lónum áður en hleypur úr þeim og einnig hversu hratt þau tæmast.

Rafleiðni mælist nú um 290 μS/cm og er stöðug eins og er. Aukið rennsli er í ánni samkvæmt viðbragðsaðilum á vettvangi en ekki eru merki um að hlaup sé hafið. Vatnamælar við jökulinn gefa skýrt til kynna ef hlaup hefst.

Veðurstofan fylgist grant með gangi mála og Almannavarnir og Vegagerðin eru meðvituð um hættuna.

Þetta kemur fram í tilkynningu frá Veðurstofunni sem gefin var út eftir samráðsfund með bakvaktarmanni almannavarnadeildar ríkislögreglustjóra.

The following press release has bee released by the Icelandic Meteorological Office after a meeting with the Civil Protection Duty Oficer:

Date: July 28. 2017

Regarding: Increased probability of a glacial river surge in the river Múlakvísl on Mýrdalssandur.

In recent days the conductivity of water in the glacial river Múlakvísl on Mýrdalssandur in South Iceland has been increasing steadily. Conductivity is an indicator for the amound of geothermal meltwater in the river. Prior to glacial river surges in the river Múlakvísl conductivity in the river starts rising. This elevation of conductivity can last several days before an actusl river surge starts.

There are several known geothermal areas underneath the ice-cap Mýrdalsjökull. Geothermal water flows into Múlakvísl on a continuous basis but in some instances the geothermal water is collected in reservoirs underneath the glacier. Eventually these reservoirs empty and cause glacial river surges. The speed at which the reservoirs empty varies.

The conductivity of Múlakvísl is currently at running 290 μS/cm, up from around 160 μS/cm earlier this week. There is increased water in the river according to first responders who are on the scene. If a glacial surge starts hydrologic and conductivity gauges close to the source of the river will send warning signals. The Icelandic Meteorological Office in monitoring the situation closely and both Civil Protection and Road authorities are abreast of the situation.